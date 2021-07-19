First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.99 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 895.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.28% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,037,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 1,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,034. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64.

