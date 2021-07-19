First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter.

RYE stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,711. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

