First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of FR opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after acquiring an additional 189,359 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

