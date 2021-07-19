First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.47.

Shares of FM opened at C$24.64 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

