First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 164,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,611. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 194,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

