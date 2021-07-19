Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $177.60

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $177.60, but opened at $192.26. Five9 shares last traded at $186.09, with a volume of 118,864 shares trading hands.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Five9 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

