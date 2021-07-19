FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $255.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.98. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

