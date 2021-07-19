Flow Price Hits $13.66 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $13.66 or 0.00044352 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $695.77 million and $66.99 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00099190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00146295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.87 or 0.99703818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

