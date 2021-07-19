Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 43.9% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 34.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1,892.03 and $3,925.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

