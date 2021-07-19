Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PDYPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

PDYPY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

