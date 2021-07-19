FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

