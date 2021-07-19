FORA Capital LLC Invests $563,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $434.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.78 and a 12 month high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

