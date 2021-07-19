FORA Capital LLC Invests $812,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,994 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $134.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

