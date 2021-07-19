FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,637 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

