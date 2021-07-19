FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 193,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $50,128,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $9,885,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Humana by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $470.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.13. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

