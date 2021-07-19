FORA Capital LLC Sells 442 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $518.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

