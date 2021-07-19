Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.08.

F opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

