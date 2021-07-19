Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $20.40.
About Fortescue Metals Group
