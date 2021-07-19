Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sell

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

