Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

