Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

