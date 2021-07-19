Fractal (FCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $68,597.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00142196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,753.83 or 1.00232636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

