Fred Alger Management LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 28,110 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.3% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,779,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.48 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $21,271,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

