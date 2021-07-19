Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $390.32 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. Insiders sold 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.00.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.