Frederick G. Smith Sells 5,309 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CFO Frederick G. Smith sold 5,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

