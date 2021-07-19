Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.06.
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
