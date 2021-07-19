Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a PE ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.54. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.