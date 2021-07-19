Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.
TSE:FEC traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a market cap of C$647.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.
Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.
