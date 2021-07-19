Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

TSE:FEC traded down C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 89,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.65. The company has a market cap of C$647.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 30,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.56, for a total transaction of C$230,285.16. Also, insider Gramercy Funds Management LLC purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$173,791.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,791.75. Insiders sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $421,149 in the last 90 days.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

