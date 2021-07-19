Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,467. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $84.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

