Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. 528,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,117,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.