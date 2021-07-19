Frontier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 957.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,675 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,443. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

