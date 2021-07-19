Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 30.1% during the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 228,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,406,000 after buying an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $6,012,423.26. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,284 shares of company stock worth $13,950,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.35. 2,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,467. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.95.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

