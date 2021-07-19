Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

