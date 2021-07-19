Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,955 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock worth $17,312,747. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,776. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.03. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.