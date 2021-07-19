Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $40,033.40 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $40,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

