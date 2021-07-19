Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FULT stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $82,895.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,015 shares of company stock worth $590,836. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

