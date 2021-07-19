FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Lowered by Analyst

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Monday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

