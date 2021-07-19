G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII opened at $28.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

