G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 49,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and have sold 73,654 shares worth $1,241,638. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

