Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

GAU stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

