Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

