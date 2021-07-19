Gems Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $197,236.96 and $643.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

