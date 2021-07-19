General Equity Holdings LP Purchases New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,000. Wix.com makes up about 11.8% of General Equity Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $273.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

