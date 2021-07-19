Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $190,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

