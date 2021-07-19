Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 122,814 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.71 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $335.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

