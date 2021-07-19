Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Unifi worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Unifi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Unifi stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $432.11 million, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.33.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

