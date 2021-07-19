Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

