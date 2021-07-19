Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $302.50 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $325.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $645.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

