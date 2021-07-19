Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 598,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $6,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter worth $129,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,875. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.94.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

