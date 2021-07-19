German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys $19,990.60 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Tyson J. Wagler bought 545 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.68 per share, with a total value of $19,990.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,037. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $955.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.