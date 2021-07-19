Getinge’s (GNGBY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNGBY. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.80. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823. Getinge has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

