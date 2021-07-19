Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

GJNSY stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

